Raptors, Wizards stand together to honour Toronto Strong in wake of van attack

Last Updated Apr 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm EDT

Raptors fans celebrate at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Still reeling from Monday’s deadly van attack, hundreds of Torontonians braved the rain outside Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night to cheer on three of the city’s teams as they play in pivotal games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

TORONTO – Toronto Raptor and Washington Wizard players held up Toronto Strong banners as the national anthems were played prior to Game 5 of their NBA first-round playoff series Wednesday.

The anthems followed a moment of silence in memory of the 10 people killed and 14 injured in Monday’s horrific van attack in north Toronto.

PA announcer Herbie Kuhn told the Air Canada Crowd that the Raptors, Wizards and NBA would be making donations to the TorontoStrong Fund set up by the city of Toronto. The fund had raised more than $413,000 as of 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

“Toronto will be forever strong,” said Kuhn, prompting a round of loud applause.

For more information, visit https://torontofoundation.ca/torontostrong/

