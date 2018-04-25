York regional police say teen was clocked driving 87 km/h over speed limit

A 17-year-old boy with a G2 driver’s licence has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after he was allegedly clocked driving 127 km/h in a 40 km/h zone in Markham last Thursday.

An officer conducting an educational presentation on speed enforcement for a group of students first spotted the vehicle near Rodick and Calvert roads at around 10:30 a.m.

The officer used a Radar device he had on hand for the presentation, and allegedly clocked the vehicle travelling 87 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“The officer was unable to safely stop the vehicle, however another officer conducting patrol a short distance away observed the vehicle which was still driving at a high rate of speed,” police said in a release. “The vehicle was stopped and the driver was investigated.”

The teen’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended.