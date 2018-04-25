Maple Leaf Square to host epic tailgate party Wednesday

It’s arguably the biggest night in Toronto sports history.

Five of our teams are in action — four of the games are in a playoff matchup — and Maple Leaf Square will be the place to be, as it hosts a giant tailgate party.

The Raptors get the big screen treatment because they’re taking on the Washington Wizards in Game 5 at the Air Canada Centre.

But extra screens are being set up at Bremner Boulevard at York Street so hockey fans can watch as the Maple Leafs take on the Bruins in Boston in Game 7.

To make sure soccer fans don’t feel left out, the square will also be showing Toronto FC in their CONCACAF Finals matchup against Chivas Guadalajara. Since the game starts at 9:30 p.m., TFC may get the big screen treatment once the Raptors game is done.

“This is a big night for the Maple Leafs, Raptors and TFC; for our fans and for our city,” Nick Eaves, chief venues and operations officer at MLSE, said in a statement.

“This is a logistical challenge that we are thrilled to face and an experience that we are excited to deliver for our fans. As always, we are thankful to our partners at the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service for their help delivering a safe and positive event for our fans to celebrate our teams and our city.”

Blue Jays fans walking to Rogers Centre for the game against the Red Sox can stop and check things out.

And if that wasn’t enough sports for you, the Toronto Marlies are also trying to wrap up their AHL series Wednesday night.

So if you don’t have five screens at your home and don’t mind a little rain, head on down to the square. It opens up to fans around 5 p.m.