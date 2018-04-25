In the news today, April 25

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, April 25

———

ID’ING VAN ATTACK VICTIMS COULD TAKE DAYS: CORONER

It could take days to confirm the identities of 10 people killed in a van attack in northern Toronto that left 14 others injured, Ontario’s chief coroner said as a forensics team sought records and information to assist in the grim task. The number of fatalities and the circumstances of the incident make it challenging to quickly identify those who died, and the coroner’s office is being particularly careful to avoid any possible confusion, Dr. Dirk Huyer said.

———

RENTAL AGENCIES STRUGGLE WITH SECURITY CHECKS

Monday’s van rampage in Toronto shows how quickly a vehicle can be turned into a weapon, but rental agencies are finding few clear options to prevent their property from being used in such violent acts. Efforts are further along in Europe, which has seen a rash of vehicle attacks across the continent. In the U.K., vehicle rental companies were asked to conduct tougher background checks following two separate van attacks in London last June.

———

NAFTA TALKS IN HOME STRETCH

Negotiations have entered an around-the-clock phase in an effort to get a new NAFTA agreement within days, with top political staff converging in Washington for meetings. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has flown down for talks and plans to remain there for at least another day. Four people briefed on the NAFTA developments said they see a deal being possible as early as this week.

———

PRISON GUARDS TO ENTER PLEAS TO MANSLAUGHTER

Two correctional officers charged with manslaughter in the death of a New Brunswick inmate are scheduled to enter pleas when they return to a Moncton courtroom today. Alvida Ross, 48, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 31, are each charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence in the 2015 death of Matthew Hines. RCMP had originally said foul play was not suspected in the death of Hines, who was repeatedly pepper sprayed in prison.

———

BRONCOS HONOURED AS SJHL SEASON ENDS

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League drew to a close Tuesday night when the Nipawin Hawks won the league title less than three weeks after the deadly bus crash involving the league’s Humboldt Broncos. Nipawin defeated Estevan 2-1 in Game 7 to win the Canalta Cup while wearing green helmets to honour the Broncos. Both teams wore Humboldt Broncos ribbons on their jerseys. The Broncos were on their way to Nipawin, Sask., for a playoff game on April 6 when their bus collided with a truck. Sixteen people died in the crash.

———

DREAM NIGHT FOR TORONTO SPORTS FANS

Hundreds of Toronto sports fans will pack Maple Leaf Square outside Air Canada Centre tonight to cheer not one, but three of their pro teams. The NBA Raptors host Washinton in game 5 of their playoff series while the Maple Leafs play a deciding Game 7 of their NHL playoff in Boston and Toronto FC will battle Chivas in Mexico in their CONCACAF Champions League final. All three games will be shown on big screens in the square.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Injured Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki will meet with the media in Calgary.

— Former St. John’s cab driver Lulzim Jakupaj to be sentenced on two counts of sexual assaults involving female passengers.

— Canada 2020 hosts a symposium in Ottawa focused on economic growth and Indigenous communities.

— Ontario medical students hold a Toronto rally to ask for an increase to residency spots in the province.

— The Economic Club of Canada hosts a workplace sexual harassment panel discussion in Toronto.

— Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains participates in the inaugural flight of a new Vancouver-Seattle seaplane service.

— The Maritime Fishermen’s Union will hold a news conference on the 2018 lobster fishing season.