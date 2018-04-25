Grandyman Can: Veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson delivering for Blue Jays

TORONTO – When the Toronto Blue Jays signed Curtis Granderson last winter, they were hoping the veteran outfielder could serve as a sparkplug for a club hoping to contend in the American League East.

He has turned out to be one of the team’s most reliable performers over the first few weeks of the season.

“He’s been huge,” said Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ. “I really liked the signing from the beginning when I saw it in the off-season. He’s a professional. He gives pro at-bats.

“He’s tough and he can do just about everything out there.”

Granderson has been swinging a hot bat all month. His walkoff solo shot in Toronto’s 4-3 win over Boston on Tuesday night was his third home run of the season and pushed his batting average to .321.

Entering play Wednesday night, Granderson had a .424 on-base percentage and .996 OPS (on-base plus slugging) over 20 games.

“I think it’s still early,” he said in a recent interview.” We haven’t had a ton of at-bats and a ton of games yet. You go through phases where things go very well for you and sometimes they don’t necessarily go (well) for you.

“But the big thing is take each day as it is, don’t worry about what hasn’t happened, don’t worry about what’s about to happen because you can only control right now.”

At 37, Granderson still has the speed to be used in the leadoff spot. The three-time all-star also has enough pop at the plate to be used in the middle of the order.

Manager John Gibbons can slot him in left or right field, or as a designated hitter on occasion.

“He’s hit plenty of home runs and we expect him to hit some home runs,” Gibbons said. “He just gives you a good at-bat against right-handers and he’s actually been really good against some lefties he’s faced this year. We’re not going to go that route but there might be a game you leave him in there for that.”

“I’m not surprised, I think he’s been really good,” Gibbons added. “That’s why we signed him. He’s had a nice career and we still think he has enough left to make a difference here and he’s doing that.

“He brings a lot of professionalism to his team. He’s an upbeat guy, he’s a quality guy. We could always use some of that.”

Granderson, who signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays worth US$5 million, was picked by Detroit in the third round of the 2002 draft.

He became a full-time player with the Tigers in 2006 and put up impressive numbers during runs with Detroit (through 2009), the New York Yankees (2010-13) and New York Mets (2014-17).

Granderson’s numbers dipped a little last season — the Mets dealt him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in mid-August — but he still hit 26 home runs over the campaign.

He’s hoping to take advantage of his latest opportunity with Toronto.

“I’m just trying to be smooth and relaxed and even across the board,” Granderson said. “I think those have just been the minor adjustments, and working with the training staff here to do everything I can so I can be on the field as long as I can.”

