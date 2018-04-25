Bruce McArthur to appear in court via video on Wednesday

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is expected to make another court appearance on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old landscaper, who is currently charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, is expected to appear via video.

McArthur was most recently charged in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who moved to Canada from Sri Lanka in 2010.

Police said Kanagaratnam’s remains were identified as one of seven sets found inside planters at a home on Mallory Crescent where McArthur had worked as a landscaper.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017. Later that month, McArthur was charged with the murders of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

Earlier this month, police added a seventh charge of first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi, who disappeared from the village in 2010.

