Boston Bruins eliminate Maple Leafs with 7-4 victory in Game 7

Last Updated Apr 25, 2018 at 10:34 pm EDT

Maple Leafs fans watched a disappointing Game 7 outside the Air Canada Centre as Toronto lost to the Boston Bruins in round 1 of the NHL playoffs. CITYNEWS/Joe Fazio

Toronto’s playoff run is over after losing to the Boston Bruins 7-4 in Game 7 of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Boston’s Jake DeBrusk scored two goals to help Boston advance to round two where they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

More to come

