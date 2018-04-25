Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run at King and Bathurst

Last Updated Apr 25, 2018 at 11:49 pm EDT

Police cruisers park along King Street West near Bathurst Street Wednesday night after a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. CITYNEWS

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car near King Street and Bathurst Street Wednesday night.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a dark sports car. 

The victim was thrown through the air and knocked unconscious and was rushed to hospital.

Police are now searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

More to come

