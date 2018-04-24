Victims of attempted murder in van attack identified

In the aftermath of Monday’s unprecedented tragedy that left 10 dead and 15 others injured, 25-year-old Alek Minassian appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Minassian was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Court documents have identified the 13 victims of attempted murder:

Robert Anderson

Amir Kiumarsi

Yunsheng Tian

Jun Seok Park

Amaresh Tesfamariam

So Ra

Beverly Smith

Samantha Samson

Samantha Peart

Morgan McDougall

Mavis Justino

Catherine Riddell

Aleksandra Kozhevinikova

On Monday, Sunnybrook Hospital confirmed they received 10 patients and two of them were pronounced dead. Of the eight remaining patients, five were in critical condition and three were in serious condition.

For those concerned that a loved one may have been injured in the attack, the Sunnybrook Family Info and Support Centre can be contacted at 416-480-4940.

North York General hospital confirmed they received four patients. There has been no update on their condition at this time.

The horrific attack began at around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon as a rental van plowed through pedestrians on a stretch of Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard Avenues.

The incident ended when the suspect was apprehended near Sheppard and arrested after a brief interaction with a police officer.

More to come