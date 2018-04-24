Van attack suspect to appear in court Tuesday morning

Alek Minassian, the 25-year old suspect arrested after a van plowed into pedestrians Monday in the Yonge and Finch area will appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say information about the charges he is facing will be revealed during the court appearance.

York police have taped off a portion of Elmsley Drive near 16th Ave and Bayview Ave in Richmond Hill, the street where alleged van attack suspect Alek Minassian reportedly lives.

A motive for the horrific attack is not yet clear.