Loading articles...

Van attack suspect to appear in court Tuesday morning

Last Updated Apr 24, 2018 at 1:23 am EDT

Police have identified Alek Minassian, 25, as the suspect involved in the van attack in Toronto that killed 10 people and left 15 others injured.

Alek Minassian, the 25-year old suspect arrested after a van plowed into pedestrians Monday in the Yonge and Finch area will appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say information about the charges he is facing will be revealed during the court appearance.

Late Monday night, York police taped off a portion of Elmsley Drive near 16th Ave and Bayview Ave in Richmond Hill, the street where Minassian reportedly lives.

York police have taped off a portion of Elmsley Drive near 16th Ave and Bayview Ave in Richmond Hill, the street where alleged van attack suspect Alek Minassian reportedly lives.

A motive for the horrific attack is not yet clear.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies