Toronto comes together to remember victims of deadly van attack

Flowers, candles, tears, and broken hearts.

A memorial to remember the victims of Monday’s van attack in North York that left several dead and injured continues to grow.

The moving tribute was set up in a parkette on the east side of Yonge Street, south of Finch Avenue East, just hours after the attack. It is just steps away from where the attack took place.

Residents have been leaving flowers and candles, and writing messages of support and condolence on large cardboard squares. Below is a photo gallery of the memorial.

The Toronto Sign at Nathan Phillips Square has been dimmed and the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all civic centres and Metro Hall are being flown at half-mast.

A Muslim-Canadian non-profit group called DawaNet, which helped raise more than $800,000 for the victims and their families of last year’s mosque shooting in Quebec, has launched a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Toronto incident. It had raised more than $15,000 by Tuesday morning.

After the attack, there were several touching moments of people helping each other — even if it was just a shoulder to lean on. A Toronto journalist posted a tweet that described a couple and their daughter offering water to those who were trying to get home after the attack.

Amazing Canada: This thoughtful couple with their adorable daughter offering water to people trudging along Beecroft road, as sheppard station is closed due to the tragedy at Finch-Yonge. I was a grateful recipient of their generosity. Thank you! #lovecanada pic.twitter.com/SS1ZUUiYZw — Yadullah Hussain (@Yad_FPEnergy) April 23, 2018

The ride-sharing service Lyft is also offering “free rides up to $15 to or from all Line 4 stations to anywhere within North York.” The free service will end at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

