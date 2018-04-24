Toronto van attack: What we know so far

Details continue to emerge after a deadly attack in Toronto on Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Alek Minassian, 25, drove a rental van into people walking on a busy stretch of Yonge Street — between Finch and Sheppard avenues — killing 10 and injuring 15 others before he was arrested.

Police will provide an update at a news conference at 3 p.m., but here’s what we know so far.

SUSPECT CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, appeared in court Tuesday morning and was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

He was clad in a white jumpsuit and only spoke his name during the brief hearing.

Police arrested Minassian less than a half an hour after the incident, which took place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while the investigation into the attack is still underway, there is no evidence to suggest it was related to terrorism.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said there is no threat to national security, and Canada’s risk level remains unchanged at medium.

A LinkedIn profile identified Minassian as a Seneca College student from 2011 to 2018, and described him as focused on computer science. Meanwhile, Facebook confirmed on Tuesday it had deleted Minassian’s profile.

An app designed to help people find parking spots in Toronto lists an Alek Minassian as its developer.

VICTIM IDENTIFIED

One of the victims killed in the attack is Anne Marie D’Amico, an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm with offices at Yonge and Park Home Avenue.

She was one of the people taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

D’Amico had worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto.

On Tuesday, the South Korean government confirmed two South Koreans died and one was seriously injured in the attack, according to Yonhap News Agency. Their identities have not been released.

ROAD CLOSURES AND TTC SERVICE DISRUPTIONS

Yonge Street is closed from North York Boulevard/Elmwood Avenue to Bishop Avenue.

North York Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue have reopened to east-west traffic.

Trains are bypassing North York Centre Station on Line 1. Shuttle buses are operating between Finch and Sheppard stations.

Customers using GO Transit can board anywhere in Toronto with their PRESTO card or transfer. TTC customers can also board GO Transit vehicles in Toronto with their TTC transfer or Metropass.

The 97 Yonge bus is diverting in the area.

