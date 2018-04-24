What we know so far about those killed in van attack

Ten people were killed in Monday’s attack when a van plowed through pedestrians on Yonge Street near Finch Avenue.

The driver, Alek Minassian, 25, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Court documents identified the 13 who were injured.

Here’s what we know so far about those who were killed:

ANNE MARIE D’AMICO

Anne Marie D’Amico was an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm with offices at Yonge and Park Home Avenue.

She had also worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto.

According to Tennis Canada, D’Amico’s grandmother, mother, father and brother were all volunteers with Rogers Cup and “the D’Amico family have provided a combined 84 years of incredible service for the event.” Tennis Canada also plans to honour her memory and service to the Rogers Cup at this summer’s event.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne Marie’s family and with all those impacted by this tragic event,” Gavin Ziv, vice president of professional events at Tennis Canada, said in a statement.

CityNews sports reporter Danielle Michaud said she knew D’Amico from Tennis Canada. She took to Twitter, saying “My @TennisCanada family lost one of its brightest lights & biggest hearts in Anne Marie D’Amico. I’m devastated for her family … a big, loving, tight-knit group. No words for this tragedy.”

SENECA STUDENT

Seneca sent a letter to students on Tuesday, notifying them that a female student died in the attack but did not name her.

“On behalf of all of us, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. Our condolences as well go to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives yesterday. I also want to pay special tribute to the police, fire, EMS and hospital personnel who responded with such courage and compassion to this unprecedented assault on our city,” the letter reads.

The city and Toronto police have set up hotlines to offer support to those affected by the incident, and for witnesses who may be able to help with the investigation.

TWO KOREAN NATIONALS

A South Korean news agency says two Korean nationals were among ten people killed. The Yonhap News Agency is citing government officials as saying three others are unaccounted for.

More to come