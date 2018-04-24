The Latest: Meek Mill freed from jail after 5-month battle

PHILADELPHIA – The Latest on the court order that rapper Meek Mill be released from jail on bail (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Rapper Meek Mill is out of jail after being held behind bars for five months for probation violations.

Mill took off in a helicopter shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday from the prison outside of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order freeing him on bail while he appeals decade-old drug and gun violations.

Philadelphia’s district attorney believes Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

___

4:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.

Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been “a nightmare” and thanking all his supporters.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.