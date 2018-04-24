Students make pitch for rainbow crosswalk in N.L. town that rejected it

SPRINGDALE, N.L. – A group of students is hoping it convinced a Newfoundland town council to allow a rainbow crosswalk to be painted in a small community that initially rejected the idea.

Several teenagers from Indian River High School’s Gender-Sexuality Alliance made presentations to the Springdale Town Council on Monday in the latest development in a debate that has attracted national attention.

Councillors didn’t vote on the material that was presented, but are expected to have another meeting to decide whether the crosswalk should be allowed.

Earlier this month, the council voted four to three against painting the crosswalk — something that’s been done across the country as a symbol of inclusion and support for the LGBTQ community.

The result prompted prominent Newfoundlanders to criticize the council for rejecting the rainbow, and offer their support to people in the LGBTQ community.

Ryan Reid, who has been an advocate in Springdale for the crosswalk, says it also demonstrates the importance of inclusiveness and acceptance in the community and within the school.

(VOCM)