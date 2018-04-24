Loading articles...

Stephanie Blythe stars in Met production of 'Cendrillon'

This image released by the Metropolitan Opera shows Stephanie Blythe, center, as the wicked stepmother Mme. de la Haltiere in Massenet's "Cendrillon," with Maya Lahyani, left, and Ying Fang as her daughters. The opera will be broadcast Saturday as the season's final Live in HD presentation from the Metropolitan Opera. (Ken Howard/Metropolitain Opera via AP)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Stephanie Blythe, the renowned American mezzo-soprano, is back at the Metropolitan Opera for a new role as the wicked stepmother in Jules Massenet’s version of the Cinderella story “Cendrillon.”

Blythe, who made her debut 23 years ago, acknowledges that she was nervous on opening night, feeling “the butterflies coming up” as she sat backstage. But she let the imperious, overbearing character she plays take over and then “everything was calm, everything was fine.”

“Cendrillon” also stars Joyce DiDonato as Cinderella and Alice Coote as Prince Charming. It will be broadcast to movie theatres on Saturday as the final Live in HD presentation from the Met this season.

The Metropolitan Opera is a company based in New York City.

