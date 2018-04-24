Restricting copyright exceptions detrimental to education, says student group

OTTAWA – Student and library associations are voicing their support for a section of the Copyright Act that allows materials to be used for educational purposes without infringing copyright.

The Canadian Alliance of Student Associations is telling a House of Commons committee today that restrictions on the scope of that exception will hurt students and educators, especially if it leads to higher costs.

The law is currently being reviewed by the Commons commitee on industry, science and technology.

The association says increased tuition costs for students and limited resources available to teachers would have a chilling effect on education.

University of Ottawa law professor and intellectual property expert Michael Geist says the impact on students could be enormous.

Groups supporting publishers and authors are opposed to the law as it stands, because they believe that the so-called “fair dealing” exception allows their work to be distributed without full compensation.

Copyright issues related to music, radio, television and film will also be examined by the committee.

The review process is expected to conclude by early 2019.