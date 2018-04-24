Ottawa imposes new measures on fishermen in effort to protect endangered whales

FREDERICTON – Ottawa is imposing a series of strict new measures on the lobster fishery in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in an effort to protect North Atlantic right whales.

A total of 18 North Atlantic right whales were killed in Canadian and U.S. waters last year — mainly due to vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

There are only about 450 of the whales left, and many spend their summers feeding in the Gulf.

The new measures announced by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans include restrictions on the amount of rope used, and mandatory reporting of any lost gear.

Lobster fishermen are also required to report all whale sightings and document any interactions such as collisions or entanglements.

When whales are spotted, an area around them will be closed for at least two weeks to provide a buffer zone.

Similar measures had already been imposed on the Gulf-region crab fishery.