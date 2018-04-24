New barriers in front of Union Station following deadly van attack

New concrete barriers have been set up in front of Toronto’s Union Station, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The installation follows Monday’s attack, in which a van plowed through pedestrians on Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard avenues, killing 10 and injuring 15.

That stretch of Yonge remains closed to traffic and is expected to remain that way for several days for the police investigation.

The attack also prompted police to increase security and close several streets around the Air Canada Centre on Monday night for the Toronto-Boston NHL playoff game. Police tweeted that similar road closures may be in effect for the Raptors NBA playoff game on Wednesday night.

Despite these security measures, the CEO of Borealis Threat and Risk Consultants — a former agent with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service — said it is “almost impossible” to protect people against vehicle attacks.

“I don’t think people sitting in a cafe on Yonge and Finch is a big event […] but how big is Toronto? How many intersections are there in Toronto? You can’t block it all off,” Gurski told CityNews.

“You don’t want to live in a police state. You can’t block every street off.”

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday night what happened does not appear to be connected to national security, but he called the incident a “horrific attack.”

With files from The Canadian Press