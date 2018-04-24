Neil Young and Crazy Horse set to reunite for two concerts in May

TORONTO – Neil Young is joining his legendary backing band Crazy Horse for a pair of special performances next month.

The “Heart of Gold” musician announced on his website that he’ll play shows on May 1 and 2 at the Warnors Center in Fresno, Calif.

It marks the first time Neil Young & Crazy Horse have played together since a concert four years ago in Iceland.

Young says the band won’t rehearse for the show beforehand.

They’ll be joined by E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren who confirmed on Twitter that he’s signed on for the gig.

Lofgren has worked with Young on various projects over the years, and was a member of Crazy Horse in the early 1970s.

Tickets for the event are being sold through Young’s website.