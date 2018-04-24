Mystery grows over pro-Saudi tabloid: Embassy got sneak peek

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
by Josh Lederman And Jeff Horwitz, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 24, 2018 1:00 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 24, 2018 at 2:02 am EDT
A glossy magazine about Saudi Arabia is photographed in Washington, Monday April 23, 2018. The mystery behind the origins of a the pro-Saudi magazine that showed up on U.S. newsstands is growing amid revelations that the Saudi Embassy in Washington got a sneak peek. The Associated Press has obtained files showing that a digital copy was quietly shared with Saudi officials by American Media Inc. almost three weeks before it was published, despite both parties' insistence that they didn't coordinate on the magazine. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
WASHINGTON – The mystery behind the origins of a fawning pro-Saudi magazine that showed up on U.S. newsstands last month is growing amid revelations that the Saudi Embassy in Washington got a sneak peek.
The Associated Press has obtained files showing that a digital copy was quietly shared with Saudi officials by American Media Inc. almost three weeks before it was published. That’s despite both AMI and the Saudis insisting they didn’t co-ordinate on the magazine.
American Media publishes The National Enquirer and other tabloids and its chief is close to President Donald Trump.
The $13.99 magazine appeared at Walmart and rural supermarkets in March ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s marathon tour of the U.S. It praises Prince Mohammed effusively and avoids any criticism.