Loading articles...

Monday's Games

Last Updated Apr 24, 2018 at 2:01 am EDT

Monday’s Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Toronto 3 Boston 1

(Series tied 3-3)

Washington 6 Columbus 3

(Washington wins series 4-2)

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Houston 119 Minnesota 100

(Houston leads series 3-1)

Utah 113 Oklahoma City 96

(Utah leads series 3-1)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 2 Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 14 Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2 Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 10 Seattle 4

Oakland 9 Texas 4

National League

Cincinnati 10 Atlanta 4

San Diego 13 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 2 Miami 1

San Francisco 4 Washington 2

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies