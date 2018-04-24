First of 10 victims identified in Toronto van attack

The first of the 10 victims from yesterday’s van attack has been identified by family to CityNews as Anne Marie D’Amico.

D’Amico has worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto.

Awful news pours in when you work at a news station, but this is the first to hit home. My @TennisCanada family lost one of its brightest lights & biggest hearts in Anne Marie D’Amico. I’m devastated for her family…a big, loving, tight-knit group. No words for this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0FptJ40Ihc — Danielle Michaud (@CityMichaud) April 24, 2018

More to come