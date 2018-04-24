Loading articles...

First of 10 victims identified in Toronto van attack

Last Updated Apr 24, 2018 at 7:52 am EDT

The first of the 10 victims from yesterday’s van attack has been identified by family to CityNews as Anne Marie D’Amico.

D’Amico has worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto.

More to come

