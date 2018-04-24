Body found on the side of Hwy. 404 in Markham

Ontario provincial police are investigating after a person was found dead on the side of Highway 404.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes near Major MacKenzie Drive in Markham just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police in York Region said the victim had been struck by a vehicle.

There has been no word on if the vehicle remained at the scene.

No details have been released on just who the victim was or why they were on the highway at the time of the crash.

The section of highway was closed for the majority of the evening into early morning. It reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.