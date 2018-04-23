Politicians react to tragic incident at Yonge and Finch

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has commented on the tragic events unfolding on Yonge Street at Finch Avenue after a rental van plowed through up to 10 pedestrians. The suspect has been taken in to custody. No motive is currently known.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer rose in the House of Commons to share his thoughts and prayers with the victims and asked for the Prime Minister to share any updates as they become available.

“I speak for all parliamentarians when I say that our thoughts and prayers of the victims of the recent tragic situation that’s unfolding in Toronto right now. I wonder if the prime minister will join me in sending our best wishes to the community impacted and update the house with any information that they might be able to share as this situation unfolds.

Trudeau responded to Scheer saying,”Our thoughts are obviously with those who affected by this incident. We are still gathering information and as soon as we can we will share more information with Canadians.”

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

Premier Kathleen Wynne has commented on the incident as well, saying they are following the situation closely.

Hearing a number of people have been hurt at Yonge and Finch. My thoughts are with everyone affected. We’re following the situation closely — working with our federal and municipal partners. Thank you to the first responders caring for victims and witnesses. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) April 23, 2018

Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford and Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath have both tweeted out thoughts and prayers, thanking first-responders on the scene.

Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected at Yonge and Finch. Thank you to the brave EMS and first responders who are working tirelessly to help. We are watching closely. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 23, 2018

My heart is with the victims and witnesses of the horror at Yonge and Finch this afternoon, and their loved ones — as well as the emergency responders now on the scene. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 23, 2018

Mayor John Tory released a statement, saying he is headed to the scene to receive an update the situation.

My statement on the tragic incident at Yonge and Finch. pic.twitter.com/8FhH3M5Vhd — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2018

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also tweeted out a statement, saying his thoughts are with all those affect by the horrific events unfolding at Yonge and Finch.

Tragic news coming out of Toronto – my thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific events unfolding near Yonge and Finch, along with all first responders. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 23, 2018

