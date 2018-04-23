Loading articles...

Politicians react to tragic incident at Yonge and Finch

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 3:50 pm EDT

Police on scene where the driver of a van was apprehended after plowing into pedestrians in the Yonge and Finch area. CITYNEWS/Melanie Ng

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has commented on the tragic events unfolding on Yonge Street at Finch Avenue after a rental van plowed through up to 10 pedestrians. The suspect has been taken in to custody. No motive is currently known.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer rose in the House of Commons to share his thoughts and prayers with the victims and asked for the Prime Minister to share any updates as they become available.

“I speak for all parliamentarians when I say that our thoughts and prayers of the victims of the recent tragic situation that’s unfolding in Toronto right now. I wonder if the prime minister will join me in sending our best wishes to the community impacted and update the house with any information that they might be able to share as this situation unfolds.

Trudeau responded to Scheer saying,”Our thoughts are obviously with those who affected by this incident. We are still gathering information and as soon as we can we will share more information with Canadians.”

Premier Kathleen Wynne has commented on the incident as well, saying they are following the situation closely.

Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford and Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath have both tweeted out thoughts and prayers, thanking first-responders on the scene.

Mayor John Tory released a statement, saying he is headed to the scene to receive an update the situation.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also tweeted out a statement, saying his thoughts are with all those affect by the horrific events unfolding at Yonge and Finch.

