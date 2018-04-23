Security heightened, roads closed outside ACC prior to Maple Leafs game

Toronto police and MLSE are taking extra security precautions outside the ACC following the van incident at Yonge and Finch today that left nine people dead and 16 injured.

Multiple city vehicles including TPS, Toronto Fire are being used as barricades around @AirCanadaCentre to close the streets. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/qZ01WifaIp — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) April 23, 2018

York Street will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard and Front Street and Bremner Boulevard is closed from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street.

Only southbound traffic will be allowed on Bay Street from Front Street West to Lake Shore Blvd

The playoff tailgate event at Maple Leaf Square will be going ahead as planned.

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 tonight in Toronto. The Bruins leads the series 3-2.

To our city, our people and all those affected by today’s tragic events, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2018

Full statement from Toronto Maple Leafs and MLSE below:

The Toronto Maple Leafs and MLSE are keeping all of those impacted by today’s tragic incident in Toronto in our thoughts and prayers. Our organization continuously works in close partnership with Toronto Police Service, and other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all fans attending games at Air Canada Centre, including playoff tailgate events at Maple Leaf Square. In addition to the safety measures already in place, Toronto Police Service will be implementing a number of additional measures including road closures surrounding Air Canada Centre tonight to create the safest environment for our fans watching in Maple Leaf Square, as well as providing enhanced security inside Air Canada Centre. For more information about road closures, please visit the Toronto Police Service web site.