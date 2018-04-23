Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

Sunday’s Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Pittsburgh 8 Philadelphia 5

(Pittsburgh wins series 4-2)

Nashville 5 Colorado 0

(Nashville wins series 4-2)

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Toronto 5 Utica 2

(Toronto leads series 2-0)

Rockford 5 Chicago 2

(Rockford leads series 2-0)

Texas 5 Ontario 4 (2OT)

(Texas lead series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Milwaukee 104 Boston 102

(Series tied 2-2)

San Antonio 103 Golden State 90

(Golden State leads series 3-1)

Washington 106 Toronto 98

(Series tied 2-2)

Cleveland 104 Indiana 100

(Series tied 2-2)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 7 Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 1

Kansas City 8 Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8 Minnesota 6

Houston 7 Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7 Seattle 4

Oakland 4 Boston 1

National League

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta ppd.

Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2 (11 innings)

Milwaukee 4 Miami 2

St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 9 Colorado 7

Arizona 4 San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 Washington 3

Interleague

San Francisco 4 L.A. Angels 2

MLS

Seattle 3 Minnesota United 1

Portland 3 New York City FC 0

Monday’s Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Boston leads series 3-2)

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

(Washington leads series 3-2)

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

(Houston leads series 2-1)

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

(Utah leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Romano 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 0-2) at Colorado (Bettis 3-0), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garcia 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 2-1) at San Francisco (Stratton 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

