Photos from the scene: Up to 10 pedestrians struck by van at Yonge and Finch

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 3:50 pm EDT

View from a condo near the Yonge and Finch area where multiple pedestrians were hit by a van on April 23, 2018. Photo by CityNews viewer Sandy McHugh.

A van jumped a curb in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area on Monday afternoon, hitting up to ten pedestrians.

The driver fled the scene, but was caught shortly after near Yonge and Sheppard. The suspect is now in custody. No motive is currently known.

Alpha_Mora

Motive? Want to make a wild guess?
Thank you Lieberals for further ruining our country. Sad day for Canada.

April 23, 2018 at 3:51 pm
Thumper Doggystyle

@Alpha_Mora: Get used to it … things globally will continue to escalate unless drastic measures are taken …. capital punishment is a good start …. people will think twice before making poor decisions.

April 23, 2018 at 4:03 pm
