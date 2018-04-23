P.E.I. government website down for several hours following apparent attack

CHARLOTTETOWN – The Prince Edward Island government website appears to be back online after being down for most of the day.

The government tweeted this morning that there would be a “service interruption” and the site would be back up shortly.

Later, a page was up for several hours telling the public that the site was unavailable.

A government spokeswoman released no details, but told The Canadian Press she was “working to get additional information.”

A report in the Charlottetown Guardian says the website appeared to have been the victim of a ransomware attack.

It said visitors to some pages on the website this morning were met with a screen that said “Oops, your website have been encrypted!”