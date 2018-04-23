Loading articles...

Up to 10 pedestrians struck by van near Yonge and Finch; suspect in custody

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 2:28 pm EDT

Emergency crews at the scene after several pedestrians were struck by a white van at Yonge and Finch. Courtesy: Dave Diamond

Up to 10 people have been struck by a white van in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area on Monday afternoon.

Police confirm that the van mounted a curb and plowed through a group of pedestrians. The driver fled the scene, but was apprehended near Yonge and Sheppard. The suspect is now in custody. No motive is currently known.

The extent of injuries isn’t currently known, but witnesses describe a frightening scene that stretched several blocks and left the area littered with victims.

“We heard a loud crash and someone screaming,” a witness named Mark told 680 NEWS. “A couple blocks further there was a man lying in the road. He had been hit by a (vehicle). His shoes were like 100 feet away up the road, he’d obviously been hit very hard and flung far. I checked for vital signs, he appeared to be deceased.”

“A couple blocks up there were another couple of people lying on the sidewalk being attended to by emergency personnel,” he added.

Subway service has been suspended on Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard stations.

More to come

Jbdoolee

texting while driving will do that.

April 23, 2018 at 2:20 pm
Not Roger

I’ll will said it very slow for a police dept. ” Why close the subway line”?
Why NOT close down Toronto.

April 23, 2018 at 2:22 pm
