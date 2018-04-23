Up to 10 pedestrians struck by van near Yonge and Finch; suspect in custody

Up to 10 people have been struck by a white van in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area on Monday afternoon.

Police confirm that the van mounted a curb and plowed through a group of pedestrians. The driver fled the scene, but was apprehended near Yonge and Sheppard. The suspect is now in custody. No motive is currently known.

#UPDATE: Toronto Police confirm a van mounted the curb and hit a number of pedestrians. The driver fled the scene. Police later located the vehicle at Yonge and Sheppard. Driver is in custody, alive, and no motive at this point @Citynews — Amanda Ferguson (@CityNewsAmanda) April 23, 2018

The extent of injuries isn’t currently known, but witnesses describe a frightening scene that stretched several blocks and left the area littered with victims.

“We heard a loud crash and someone screaming,” a witness named Mark told 680 NEWS. “A couple blocks further there was a man lying in the road. He had been hit by a (vehicle). His shoes were like 100 feet away up the road, he’d obviously been hit very hard and flung far. I checked for vital signs, he appeared to be deceased.”

“A couple blocks up there were another couple of people lying on the sidewalk being attended to by emergency personnel,” he added.

Subway service has been suspended on Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard stations.

