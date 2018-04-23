Nova Scotia reports another online privacy breach

HALIFAX – The Halifax regional school board has called in the province’s privacy commissioner after a potential privacy breach was reported Monday with an online registration system.

The board shut down registration for its Excel after-school program for elementary students after some users reported they could see other people’s personal information, including medical data.

The board issued a statement saying early registration opened at 8 a.m., and the website was shut down 37 minutes later when the breach was reported.

In all, about 3,200 parents or guardians received access codes to register during that time period, and all of them have been notified of the potential breach.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia’s auditor general agreed Monday to investigate an earlier privacy breach.

On April 11, Halifax police arrested a 19-year-old man after the government confirmed that about 7,000 documents were inappropriately accessed through the province’s freedom-of-information internet portal between March 3 and March 5.

