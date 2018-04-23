Loading articles...

Toronto police say van hit multiple pedestrians, extent of injuries unknown

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 2:21 pm EDT

TORONTO – Police say multiple pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto.

They say the extent of their injuries isn’t known.

Police say a white van hit the pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area around 1:30 p.m.

They say the van drove away after the pedestrians were hit.

Television footage form the scene shows multiple first responders treating people on the sidewalk.

