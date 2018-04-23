Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mexico officials: 3 missing film students believed slain
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2018 9:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 10:20 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY – Authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say they believe three film students missing since last month were killed and dissolved in acid.
The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office says two men have been arrested and there are arrest orders for four others in the case.
The students were abducted March 19 on the outskirts of Guadalajara after working on a film project for school at a location that was apparently being watched by members of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.
Authorities said at a news conference Monday that the students were taken to another location where one was beaten to death. Then the other two were killed.
Prosecutors say the bodies were taken to a third location, where investigators believe they were dissolved in sulfuric acid.
{* loginWidget *}