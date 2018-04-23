Man who allegedly yelled vulgar phrase at reporter heads to restorative justice

HALIFAX – A Halifax man accused of hurling a vulgar slur at a female reporter during a live broadcast has been referred to Nova Scotia’s restorative justice process.

Twenty-five-year-old Nash John Gracie was charged with public mischief and causing a disturbance at a Halifax bar as CTV reporter Heather Butts reported on the world junior hockey championship on Dec. 29.

A video recording shows a man approaching Butts and calling out the same sexually explicit phrase that has been yelled at other female reporters across the country.

Joel Pink, Gracie’s lawyer, said in an interview Monday that his client has requested the process, in hopes the charges will be dropped if he completes the program.

Pink said his client will meet with Correctional Services, which oversees the restorative justice process, and details will be worked out from there.

Chris Hansen, a spokeswoman for the prosecution service, said Gracie is to come back to Halifax provincial court on July 23 and a judge will receive a status report on the case at that time.