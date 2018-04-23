Loading articles...

Man in serious condition after Markham stabbing

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 6:06 am EDT

York regional police investigate a stabbing outside a Canadian Tire store on Markham Road in Markham on April 23, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in Markham.

York regional police responded to a disturbance call on Markham Road, near 14th Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

