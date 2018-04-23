In the news today, April 23

Five stories in the news for Monday, April 23

———

BRONCOS OBITUARIES UPSET SOME FAMILIES

Some families of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims are surprised to learn that error-riddled obituaries of their loved ones have been posted on a website that’s selling flowers and memorial candles. Eleven of the 16 people who died in the crash are listed on the Everhere website. But Russell Herold, whose son, Adam, died in the tragedy, says his family never agreed to post the information, which happens to incorrectly list his son’s place of death.

———

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER DEFENDS BP WELL IN N.S.

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna is defending BP Canada’s plans to drill an exploration well off the coast of Halifax. The project got the go ahead Saturday from the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board. There’s been some push back from environmentalists, but McKenna says BP’s project has undergone a strict environmental assessment and will be carefully monitored.

———

SENTENCING HEARINGS FOR MOSQUE SHOOTER RESUME

Sentencing arguments for Quebec City’s mosque shooter resume today as Alexandre Bissonnette’s legal team begins to present its case. The 28-year-old Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder. His first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. But he can also receive consecutive sentences totalling 150 years.

———

SHANIA TWAIN APOLOGIZES FOR SAYING SHE’D VOTE TRUMP

Shania Twain is apologizing after telling a British newspaper she would have voted for U.S. President Donald Trump if she were eligible. In an article posted on The Guardian’s website Sunday, the Canadian pop star said she would have supported Trump because “even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.” The comment drew both praise and condemnation online, and led the Timmins, Ont., native to apologize in a series of tweets Sunday evening.

———

PARALYZED TODDLER TRAINING AT THE GYM

Evelyn Moore sings the alphabet song as her tiny running shoes plunk down on the treadmill. The Edmonton toddler is strapped to the device with a harness, as two health workers lift her legs up and down to complete each step. Evelyn was left paralyzed by cancer, but now — with the help of some special machines — she’s hitting the gym and walking.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Halifax trial continues for Nicholas Butcher, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Kristin Johnston.

— Statistics Canada releases the wholesale trade figures for February.

— First Nations and environmental groups to ask International Atomic Energy Agency to investigate radioactive waste management in Canada.

— Commons infrastructure committee is updated on infrastructure projects and the Investing in Canada Plan.

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale host Toronto meeting of G7 Foreign and Security Ministers.

— Triple murder trial for Mickell Clayton Bailey in Edmonton.

———