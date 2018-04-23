Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Greece beats its budget target for 3rd year, debt edges down
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2018 6:27 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 6:40 am EDT
ATHENS, Greece – Greece has beaten its bailout budget targets for a third successive year and eased its massive debt burden by a fraction as the country prepares to exit its international rescue program in four months.
The country’s independent statistics agency on Monday reported long-awaited data for 2017 that will affect ongoing negotiations between Athens and creditors on the terms of Greece’s exit.
The agency reported that the 2017 primary budget surplus — the balance before debt repayment is included— stood at 4 per cent, while the national debt stood at 178.6 per cent of gross domestic product, down from 180.8 the previous year.
Economic output was 177.7 billion euros ($218 billion), confirming a return to growth, but still almost a billion euros lower that annual output in 2014.
