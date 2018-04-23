David Cronenberg to get Golden Lion honour at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – Canadian director David Cronenberg will be honoured at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

Organizers say “The Fly” filmmaker will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement for directors at the fest, which runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

In a statement, festival director Alberto Barbera called Cronenberg “one of the most daring and stimulating filmmakers ever, a tireless innovator of forms and languages.”

Cronenberg called the honour “thrilling.”

Cronenberg is known for his horrors and thrillers that explore the relationship between the body, sex, death, science and technology.

His other films include “Scanners,” “Crash,” “A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises” “A Dangerous Method” and “Maps to the Stars.”