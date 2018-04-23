Cynthia Nixon plans to join climate change march, rally

ALBANY, N.Y. – “Sex and the City” star and Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon plans to participate in a public rally of environmentalists critical of incumbent Andrew Cuomo’s climate change policies.

Monday’s event includes a march that will start in downtown Albany and end a few blocks away outside the state capitol.

Last week Nixon released a plan for addressing climate change that includes transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy and rejecting all new fossil fuel infrastructure such as pipelines.

She said Cuomo’s energy plan released on Friday was “rehashed” and doesn’t differ much from his previous plan.

Cuomo said his plan will advance the state toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

Nixon is challenging the two-term incumbent in the Democratic primary.