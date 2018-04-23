Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Cynthia Nixon plans to join climate change march, rally
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 23, 2018 12:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 12:42 pm EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. – “Sex and the City” star and Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon plans to participate in a public rally of environmentalists critical of incumbent Andrew Cuomo’s climate change policies.
Monday’s event includes a march that will start in downtown Albany and end a few blocks away outside the state capitol.
Last week Nixon released a plan for addressing climate change that includes transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy and rejecting all new fossil fuel infrastructure such as pipelines.
She said Cuomo’s energy plan released on Friday was “rehashed” and doesn’t differ much from his previous plan.
Cuomo said his plan will advance the state toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.
Nixon is challenging the two-term incumbent in the Democratic primary.
