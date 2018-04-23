Loading articles...

Canada to oppose Alaska oil drilling on caribou habitat: minister

Last Updated Apr 23, 2018 at 2:20 pm EDT

In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine Caribou Herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, fil

A Yukon cabinet minister says three Canadian governments will oppose the latest attempt to open the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.

Environment Minister Pauline Frost says her territory, the Northwest Territories and the federal government are working on a joint submission opposing energy activity on the calving grounds of the Porcupine caribou herd.

Frost says the governments, together with area First Nations, agreed on the strategy in a meeting several months ago.

A Northwest Territories spokesman confirmed the territorial government will be asking the United States to live up to obligations in an international treaty to protect the herd.

Last Friday, the U.S. opened a 60-day public comment period before beginning environmental hearings on the proposal.

The Porcupine herd is considered crucial to the physical and cultural health of Indigenous people in Canada’s northwest.

