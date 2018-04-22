TTC installs additional barriers outside Queens Quay streetcar tunnel

Residents are likely rejoicing after the TTC installed what appear to be barriers outside the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel on Sunday.

Six bright yellow bollards have been placed along the streetcar tracks near the intersection of Queens Quay West and York Street.

The move comes in response to several incidents of cars driving down the tunnel and getting stuck — forcing crews to drag them out and causing delays to streetcar services.

After the two most recent incidents in March, the TTC said a gate mechanism would be installed in addition to the signs, rumble strips, flashing lights and raised track already in place to warn drivers not to enter the tunnel.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross tweeted that the bollards are meant to make it obvious that “streetcar tracks are a no-go zone” for cars, adding that a mechanical gate closer to the tunnel will also be installed in the coming weeks.

Additional bollards were installed this weekend at York and Queen’s Quay to make it that much more obvious that the streetcar tracks are a no-go zone for autos. A lift gate closer to the tunnel will be installed in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/QXAktpIiNY — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 22, 2018

