Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

Shania Twain is apologizing after telling a British newspaper that she would have voted for U.S. President Donald Trump if she were eligible.

In an article posted on The Guardian’s website Sunday, the Canadian pop star said she would have supported Trump because “even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.”

The comment was met with both praise and condemnation online, and led the Timmins, Ont., native to apologize in a series of tweets Sunday evening.

She said the question caught her off guard, and she regrets answering without providing more context.

Twain says she is “passionately against discrimination of any kind,” and she does “not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president.”

Twain’s most recent album, “Now,” was released in September. It marked her return to the studio after 15 years.

She’s about to embark on her first album tour since 2002, with dates in most major Canadian cities.