One man seriously injured in Junction Triangle shooting

One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a bar in the Junction Triangle (Ken Townsend/CITYNEWS)

A man in his 40s is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Junction Triangle.

Police were called to the scene near Dupont Street and Perth Avenue, west of Landsdowne Avenue, just before midnight.

One suspect was seen fleeing the scene, possibly in a silver car.

He is described as a Hispanic male between 20-25 years old with his hair in a bun wearing a black jacket.

