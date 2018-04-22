Loading articles...

Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle hit and run

Last Updated Apr 22, 2018 at 5:36 pm EDT

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle on Sunday evening.

Officers say they were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. at Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics say the man has been taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police say the motorcyclist fled the scene.

No description of the motorcycle or motorcyclist has been made available.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies