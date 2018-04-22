Male dead, female critically injured in Mississauga townhouse fire

One man has died after a fire at a townhouse in Mississauga.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene in the Erin Mills and Burnhamthorpe area at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS a female victim was pulled from the home without vital signs and has been taken to hospital. She is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

Peel police say the fire likely started in the garage and a barbecue could be the cause.

An investigation is ongoing.