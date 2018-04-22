Man killed fleeing scene of three car crash in Scarborough

A man is dead after fleeing the scene of a three car crash in Scarborough overnight.

Police say they were called to a three car crash at McLevin Avenue and Sewells Road near Sheppard and Morningside around midnight on Saturday.

Police say one of the vehicles then fled the scene but crashed into a tree a short time later, trapping the driver. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Three other people from the original crash were taken to hospital, a woman with serious injuries and two other women who suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the initial crash.