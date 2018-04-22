Global Affairs confirms Canadian was killed in Peru

The federal government says a Canadian was killed in Peru.

Global Affairs Canada says the death was related to the reported assassination of Indigenous elder Olivia Arevalo Lomas.

Arevalo Lomas was a human rights activist of the Shipibo-Konibo people in the Ucayali region.

The federal government says it is providing consular assistance to the family of the Canadian, whom they did not identify.

A Peruvian news agency identified the Canadian as Sebastian Paul Woodroffe.

The government extended its condolences following Arevalo Lomas’s death.