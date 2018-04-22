Loading articles...

Fire at Royal York station suspends service between Keele and Kipling

Last Updated Apr 22, 2018 at 2:41 pm EDT

The TTC has suspended service between Keele and Kipling due to a fire investigation at Royal York station.

Toronto fire says they have cut power to the tracks due to a “smoldering” fire at track level.

Shuttle buses are operating along Line 2.

More to come

