Beyond cookies: Thousands of girls are becoming Cub Scouts

Last Updated Apr 22, 2018 at 11:00 pm EDT

In a Thursday, March 1, 2018 photo, Ian Weir, left, smiles as he stands with his twin sister Tatum after a cub scout meeting in Madbury, N.H. Fifteen communities in New Hampshire are part of an "early adopter" program to allow girls to become Cub Scouts and eventually Boy Scouts. The twins already are planning to become the first set of girl-boy siblings to become Eagle Scouts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DURHAM, N.H. – Six months after announcing a historic change, the Boy Scouts have begun admitting girls into the Cub Scouts program.

About two-thirds of councils nationwide are participating in an early adopter program that began in January, and about 3,000 girls have joined so far.

The Boy Scouts also are creating a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts. That’s expected to start in February 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. That’s the goal for Tatum and Ian Weir, 10-year-old twins in Durham. They hope to be the first sister-brother pair to become Eagle Scouts.

Boy Scout leaders say the change is needed to provide more options for parents, but the Girl Scouts organization has criticized the initiative.

