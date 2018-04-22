Beyond cookies: Thousands of girls are becoming Cub Scouts

DURHAM, N.H. – Six months after announcing a historic change, the Boy Scouts have begun admitting girls into the Cub Scouts program.

About two-thirds of councils nationwide are participating in an early adopter program that began in January, and about 3,000 girls have joined so far.

The Boy Scouts also are creating a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts. That’s expected to start in February 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. That’s the goal for Tatum and Ian Weir, 10-year-old twins in Durham. They hope to be the first sister-brother pair to become Eagle Scouts.

Boy Scout leaders say the change is needed to provide more options for parents, but the Girl Scouts organization has criticized the initiative.