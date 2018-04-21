Trade missions for women, Indigenous and LGBTQ interests in 2018: minister

HALIFAX – Canada’s minister of international trade says the Liberal government will lead the first trade missions for women, Indigenous and LGBTQ businesses and entrepreneurs later this year.

Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement in a speech promoting a progressive international trade agenda at the Liberal national convention in Halifax.

Champagne has not released details about the missions, but says the aim is to ensure that every community succeeds and reaps the benefits of trade.

He says too many groups, particularly workers, women, Indigenous people and youth, have not fully shared in the benefits of trade and the country has to do better.

Champagne says the government is committed to ensuring all voices are heard as it pursues trade deals around the world.

He says although there are forces that oppose globalization, Canada will fight for free trade and the rules needed to govern it.